Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$49.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

IMO opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -60.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

