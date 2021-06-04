Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBTX opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.23. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.