IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.