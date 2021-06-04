IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after buying an additional 196,322 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $123.82. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

