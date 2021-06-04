IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,056 shares of company stock valued at $71,297,977. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Z stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 677.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

