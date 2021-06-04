IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 887,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 203,073 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.