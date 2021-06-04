IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.