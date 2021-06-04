Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,710,000 after purchasing an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

IR opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.