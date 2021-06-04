Ink Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Ink has a market cap of $682,389.23 and $236.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00301098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00250617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.01184995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,023.45 or 0.99583654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

