Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

PFEB stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.