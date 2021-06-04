Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Major Shareholder Sells $38,977,600.00 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:INGN opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.41 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
