Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Major Shareholder Sells $38,977,600.00 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.41 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

