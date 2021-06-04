Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Buys 2,517 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DXC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 1,661,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,707. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
