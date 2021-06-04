Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Buys 2,517 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 1,661,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,707. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

