Insider Buying: IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Buys 75,072 Shares of Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith purchased 75,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,510.08 ($7,507.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About IODM

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

