Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Purchases 59,092 Shares of Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.35.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

