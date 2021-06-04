Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Purchases 59,092 Shares of Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LJPC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.35.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
