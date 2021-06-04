Insider Buying: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

