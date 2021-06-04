Insider Buying: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Insider Buys $71,256.96 in Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,338,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.