Insider Selling: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin B. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

