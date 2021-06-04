Insider Selling: Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $44,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

NASDAQ AUVI traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 1,726,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. Applied UV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the first quarter worth $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

