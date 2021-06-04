Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Sells $2,708,625.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quentin S. Blackford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98.

Shares of DXCM opened at $376.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 361.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,037.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

