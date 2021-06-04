Insider Selling: Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Sells 35,785 Shares of Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GATO opened at $16.07 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

