Insider Selling: Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) Insider Sells A$19,500.00 in Stock

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) insider Neil Biddle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$19,500.00 ($13,928.57).

Neil Biddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Neil Biddle 15,000,000 shares of Greenvale Mining stock.

Greenvale Mining Company Profile

Greenvale Mining Limited engages in the discovery and exploitation of oil shale deposits. It also explores for iron-oxide copper gold deposits. The company operates through two segments, Development Assets, and Exploration and Evaluation Assets. It owns a 99.99% interest in the Alpha oil shale deposit located in Queensland, Australia; and 100% interest in the The Georgina IOCG Project located in the Northern Territory.

