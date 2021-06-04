Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells $487,729.20 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

