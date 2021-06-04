Insider Selling: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells $171,216.92 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

