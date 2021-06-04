Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells $1,356,075.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $1,356,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSH opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

