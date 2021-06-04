Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $76,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 134,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

