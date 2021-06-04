Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $76,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
