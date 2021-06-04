Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Sells 49,377 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Balmuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,438,844.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.48 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

