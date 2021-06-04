Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 29,353 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41.

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 507,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.