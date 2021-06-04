Insider Selling: St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Insider Sells £106,440.12 in Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of SMP opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

