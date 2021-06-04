Insider Selling: St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Insider Sells £106,440.12 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of SMP opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

