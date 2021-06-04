Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RGR stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.