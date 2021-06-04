Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $2,400,602.96 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85.

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $707,680.83.

Sunrun stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $8,581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sunrun by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.