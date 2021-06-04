Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells 377 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

