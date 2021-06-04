Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) General Counsel Sells 1,536 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) General Counsel Michael Vella sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.86 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLDR. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

