Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $147,800.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

