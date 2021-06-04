Insula Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $704,803.84 and $246.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00120182 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002345 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.00894637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 958,606 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.