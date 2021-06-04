Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Insulet worth $66,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $263.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,029.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $168.38 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.