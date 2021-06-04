Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

