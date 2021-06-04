Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

