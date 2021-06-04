Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 3,543 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

