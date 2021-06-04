Interactive Financial Advisors Has $73,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

