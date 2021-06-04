Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF makes up about 1.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGE opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

