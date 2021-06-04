Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 982 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.13 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87.

