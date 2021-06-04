InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

