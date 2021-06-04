International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

