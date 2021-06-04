International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in International Paper by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

