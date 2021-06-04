Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.82

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $24.13. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1,325 shares changing hands.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.