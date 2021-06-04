Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $190,623.77 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $450.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $451.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

