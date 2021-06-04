Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
NYSE OIA opened at $8.20 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.