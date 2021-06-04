Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

EWMC opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

