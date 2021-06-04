Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 42,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 17,523 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,037.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

