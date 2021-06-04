Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report sales of $46.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.89 million to $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CSR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $946.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,382.79 and a beta of 0.88. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $77.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

